Swamp Dogg – “Memories” (Feat. John Prine & amp; Justin Vernon)

Six a long time into his profession, outsider soul legend Swamp Dogg continues to be taking dangers. He reinvented himself together with his final studio album, 2018 ’s Love, Loss, And Auto-Tune . And now he's doing it once more with the forthcoming Sorry You Couldn't Make It , which finds him diving wholeheartedly into the nation music of his youth.

We've already heard one tune from the LP, “Sleeping Without You Is A Dragg,” which featured contributions from Justin Vernon, Jenny Lewis, and Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh. Immediately, we're listening to one other, which once more options Vernon (on guitar this time) and one other big-name collaborator in John Prine.

Initially written and demoed over 30 years in the past, “Memories” was recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium final yr. “It's the first time I seen John since the sixties!” Swamp Dogg says. “‘ Memories ’is my private tackle: pointless lies, intercourse, dying, old skool friends; the idea of affection, household and mates (?). ”Take heed to the watery, psychedelic country-fried ballad beneath.

Sorry You Couldn’t Make It is out three/6 through Joyful Noise / Pioneer Works Press. Pre-order it right here.