Swan smashes van’s windscreen in Newcastle upon Tyne

That is the terrifying second a swan flew right into a shifting automotive – and shattered the windscreen.

Skilled canine walker Emily Keady, 21, was driving by means of a suburban housing property when the fowl descended in direction of her on-coming car.

It smashed into the windscreen straight in entrance of the motive force’s seat – inflicting an enormous indent within the splintered glass.

That is the terrifying second a swan is on collision course with a Citroen Berlingo van

The motive force, Emily Keady has no probability of avoiding the enormous fowl because it got here into land in Newcastle upon Tyne

Fortunately for Ms Keady, the windscreen retained its structural integrity and the fowl did enter the cabin. Amazingly, regardless of the excessive depth affect, the swan waddled off unhurt

Emilly Keady, pictured, who’s an expert canine walker, screamed in terror when the fowl hit the windscreen of her van

The incident on December 23 was captured on a splash cam in her Citroën Berlingo van.

She might be heard screaming in terror whereas her passenger shouted ‘oh my God’.

Regardless of shattering the windscreen, the swan was unhurt and waddled off across the village.

Ms Keady – who was driving from her dwelling to a job in Holyfields, Newcastle upon Tyne, when the incident occurred – was additionally shaken however unharmed.

Her father Andrew Keady, 56, stated: ‘She was fairly shaken-up however she was extra involved if the swan was okay.

‘You do often see the swans in a close-by park however we have by no means seen something like that.

‘She gave me a name so I might assist gather the van.

The windscreen was fully shattered by the drive of the affect with the swan

But, regardless of hitting the van and destroying the windscreen, the swan, pictured, appeared fully unhurt by its ordeal

‘It was simply strolling up and down the road by time I received there. It did not appeared in any respect bothered.

‘We received in touch with the RSPCB and RSPCA however they stated there was nothing they may actually do.

‘If it was up strolling about pretending like nothing had occurred then I suppose it was alright.

‘It did not do an excessive amount of in the best way of injury. She was capable of exchange the display screen the following day.’