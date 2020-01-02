Swansea v Charlton: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Swansea will hope toe die their approach again into the Championship play-off fold once they tackle struggling Charlton on the Liberty Stadium tonight.

The Swans sit in 10th following a string of ups and downs in 2019/20 to date, however stay simply two factors off a prime six berth.

Charlton are scrapping away within the relegation combine and know each level might make an enormous distinction when the season involves the crunch in Could.

has rounded up every thing it's essential to find out about learn how to watch the Swansea v Charlton recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Swansea v Charlton?

Swansea v Charlton will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 2nd January 2020.

Methods to watch Swansea v Charlton on TV and stay stream

You possibly can watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Should you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the match by way of NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Who will win?

Swansea did not profit from an identical house match-up towards 23rd-placed Barnsley on the weekend.

Steve Holland’s males are robust to interrupt down however must discover a strategy to break down the groups they’re anticipated to beat if they’re to compete for promotion this 12 months.

Prediction: Swansea 1-Zero Charlton