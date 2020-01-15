Swastikas, hate messages plastered on Calabasas balcony

A Calabasas neighborhood has taken offense at a sequence of foul, hate-filled messages plastered to the balcony of a condominium unit, at the very least certainly one of which particularly targets President Trump, and authorities say they’re investigating.

Police acquired a name about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday concerning the photos within the 23400 block of Park Sorrento, mentioned Maria Lucero, a Los Angeles County deputy sheriff.

The indicators, which present Nazi emblems alongside American flags and profanity-laced diatribes, appear to name out a number of politicians, together with Mike Pence and Mitt Romney. It was not instantly clear who posted the indicators, which have been nonetheless affixed to the skin of a second-story unit Wednesday.

“There is no place for hate in our community,” mentioned Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub.

The incident has struck a nerve in the neighborhood, which has a big Jewish inhabitants.

A resident of the Park Sorrento condominiums in Calabasas posted a number of disturbing and offensive indicators on a condominium balcony. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Occasions)

Weintraub mentioned town was cooperating with authorities. The mayor mentioned she met with different residents of the condominium advanced Tuesday night time and, on Wednesday, with the occupants of the unit with the offensive show. Officers and residents are hoping the indicators shall be eliminated shortly.

Sheriff’s deputies say no overt threats have been made, and Lucero mentioned she believed this was the primary type of hate incident in Calabasas.



In line with an annual report by the Los Angeles County Fee of Human Relations, the variety of hate crimes focused in L.A. County elevated in 2018 regardless of a slight dip within the total variety of hate crimes reported statewide.

A 2019 report from the California legal professional basic’s workplace additionally famous incidents concentrating on Latinos and Jewish individuals within the state surged in 2018, which specialists have blamed on vitriolic rhetoric over nationalism and immigration, in addition to emboldened hate teams.

“In the past decade, in hate crimes overall, the two worst months nationally were November 2016 and October 2018,” mentioned Brian Levin, director of the Heart for the Examine of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino. “Both were national elections, so we’re very concerned about international tensions.”

Levin additionally credit the normalization of Nazi symbols and “coarse” social media as elements progressively rising the variety of hate crimes. Final 12 months was the worst for hate crimes total within the three largest U.S> cities — New York, L.A. and Chicago — since 2001, he added.

“We have [the] mainstreaming of anti-Semitism,” Levin mentioned, and “when society becomes polarized and fragmented and trust in communal institutions declines, the kind of universal recipient of that hate — or at least the first exit on that freeway — is anti-Semitism.”