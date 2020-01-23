January 23, 2020 | 10:25am

A common view of a gathering of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels. AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A person who duped the Swedish navy for 18 years through the use of cast credentials and who even labored at NATO headquarters and was a contact for Russia’s safety companies didn’t reveal any secret info that would hurt Sweden’s safety, the nation’s prime navy commander stated Thursday.

The Swedish man, who was not named, was detected as a fraud final 12 months.

“There is nothing that indicates that classified information has been disseminated,” Gen. Micael Byden, the pinnacle of Sweden’s Armed Forces, informed reporters, based on Sweden’s information company TT.

Byden on Thursday knowledgeable the Swedish Parliament’s Protection Committee of an inside investigation into the case that has rocked the nation. Sweden just isn’t a member of NATO however has moved nearer to the navy alliance lately. Particulars of the probe haven’t been made public.

The faux officer was uncovered after having joined Sweden’s UN peacekeeping power in Mali as Chief of Employees with the rank of main.

In keeping with Swedish every day Dagens Nyheter, which uncovered the story earlier this month, the person used cast certificates falsely exhibiting that he had handed the Swedish Military Forces’ officer coaching program and in addition falsely claiming to have a college diploma in politics.

The person had labored with the Swedish military’s intelligence and safety service, the every day reported, including he additionally had been a contact individual for Russia’s Federal Safety Service (FSB), the principle KGB successor company. At NATO’s navy headquarters, or SHAPE, in Belgium, the faux officer labored on the now defunct Afghanistan Mission Community, the place nations shared intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance info.

The navy chief informed TT that “at least once, an employment decision has been made on unclear grounds.”

There was no instant remark from NATO on the person.