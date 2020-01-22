Swedish man arrested over murder of Real Housewives of Cheshire star’s gangland-linked brother

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline and George Odling For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 19:14 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:26 EST, 21 January 2020

A Swedish man has been arrested at Copenhagen Airport on suspicion of murdering a report label boss who was gunned down in entrance of his household on Christmas Eve.

Flamur ‘Alex’ Beqiri, 36, has been linked to a number of gangland murders in Sweden the place he was as soon as one of many nation’s most needed males.

The daddy-of-two was peppered with bullets in entrance of his screaming spouse Debora Krasniqi, and his baby, exterior their £1.5million house in Battersea, South-West London, on December 24.

A 22-year-old man, from Malmo, Sweden, was arrested by Danish Police as he returned from a visit to Thailand, as reported by Swedish newspaper Kvallsposten.

Alex Beqiri (Flamur) and spouse Debora Krasniqi. The 36-year-old was focused as he returned to his townhouse in Battersea, South London, together with his spouse and younger son simply earlier than 9pm

The crime scene the place Flamur Beqiri, 36, a father of 1, was murdered on December 27, 2019 in south-west London, England. Beqiri was shot useless exterior his house on Battersea Church Street on Christmas Eve

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police mentioned: ‘A 22-year-old man was arrested at Copenhagen Airport, Denmark, on January 20 on a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of the homicide of Flamur Beqiri.

‘He stays in custody in Denmark pending extradition proceedings again to the UK.’

In 2008 Flamur was named as one in all Sweden’s most needed males after detectives mentioned he was a part of a global medication smuggling ring who moved £2million of hashish into Scandinavia.

Police mentioned on the time they believed Mr Beqiri fled a bust on the border in naked ft however the medication prices have been later dropped.

Flamur (Alex) Beqiri (pictured). The Swedish nationwide is the brother of former Actual Housewives of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri

He was as a substitute discovered responsible of illegally dealing with smuggled items together with cigarettes and alcohol and given a suspended sentence.

The homicide sufferer mentioned he had no concept the Dutch man carrying 300kg of hashish in his automotive and instructed detectives that the £5,00zero money was for a earlier supply of spirits and tobacco.

An insider in Sweden beforehand instructed MailOnline right now that Mr Beqiri, who moved from Albania to Sweden as a toddler, was ‘closely linked’ to criminals within the Swedish underworld however could have moved to the UK to ‘go legit’.

A number of of his former associates have additionally been murdered since his transfer to Britain.

His buddy Naief Adawi, 33, who was jailed in 2008 for his position in a multi-million pound heist in Denmark, was focused by a Syrian gunman exterior a falafel store in Malmo in August final yr. He handed his two-month-old child to his spouse, Karolin Hakim, 31, and fled.

Mrs Hakim, who had been a visitor at Mr Beqiri’s 2018 marriage ceremony, was shot within the head and killed however Adawi and the child survived.

In 2008 Mr Beqiri was named as one in all Sweden’s most needed males after he was accused of being a part of a drug smuggling ring that imported hashish price £2million into Scandinavia.

On his Fb, Beqiri posted an image together with his sister and Actual Housewives of Cheshire actuality star Missé Beqiri with the caption: ‘Brothers!’

Court docket paperwork present he handed himself in two years later however was acquitted of the medication offence and convicted of the lesser offence of dealing with alcohol and tobacco that had been smuggled into Sweden. He was given a suspended sentence and a high quality.

Mr Beqiri, who was also called Alex, was the brother of Actual Housewives of Cheshire star Missé Beqiri.

It was at his sister’s marriage ceremony to her ex-husband, Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, that Mr Beqiri fell in love together with his future spouse Mrs Krasniqi.

He was mentioned to have proposed after flying their households to a chalet in Kitzbuhel, Austria, the place he lined the ground in a 1,00zero purple rose petals. The marriage featured a lavish ceremony at a lodge on Lake Como, Italy, in October 2018.

Neighbours mentioned they heard ‘between eight to 10’ loud bangs at about 9pm on Christmas Eve as Mr Beqiri was gunned down. His attacker fled on foot, police confirmed.

Vittoria Amati, 60, mentioned: ‘I got here out and realised it was one in all my neighbours. He was mendacity in entrance of his doorway in a pool of blood. He was nonetheless alive. You haven’t any concept how determined [his wife] sounded.’