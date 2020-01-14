DES MOINES, IA—Praising the previous South Bend, IN mayor as a “true champion” of nothing particularly, native swing voter Chris Fernsby informed reporters Tuesday he felt a deep reference to presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s full lack of conviction. “As a generally noncommittal person without any firm ideas about how our government should be run, I can see a lot of myself in this up-and-coming young leader with no discernible political identity,” mentioned Fernsby, who added that Buttigieg’s obscure however rigorously focus-grouped positions on Medicare for All and police reform completely captured his personal indecisive and shifting mindset when it got here to points at stake within the 2020 election. “Do I have strong views on affordable housing or how much public college tuition should cost? No. But you know what? Neither does Pete Buttigieg. When I listen to his uplifting, substance-free rhetoric, the only thing I can tell for sure is that he really, really wants to be president. And that’s good enough for me!” Fernsby went on so as to add that whereas he supposed to help Buttigieg for the Democratic nomination, he nonetheless deliberate to vote for President Trump within the common election.