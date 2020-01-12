January 12, 2020 | 2:20am

He’s swinging for the species!

A prolifically sexually lively turtle is being launched into the wild after presumably saving his complete breed from extinction, based on Agence France-Presse.

The hard-shelled heartthrob, generally known as “Diego the sexy tortoise,” is credited with fathering an estimated 800 descendants because the 1960s –when his large tortoise species had simply two males and 12 females alive of their pure habitat of Espanola Island, part of the Galapagos.

Diego started his promiscuous run after he was transported from the San Diego Zoo to Santa Cruz Island, additionally within the Galapagos, to hitch a breeding program there about 50 years in the past.

The hefty hunk, together with one other 14 different adults, have been recruited and collectively naturally reproduced an estimated 1,000 tortoises, with most being returned again to Espanola, based on AFP.

After a somewhat busy half-century, Diego nonetheless gained’t be retiring.

At 100 years outdated and 175 kilos, he’ll return to his native Espanola after many years philandering overseas.

“He’s contributed a large percentage to the lineage that we are returning to Espanola,” Jorge Carrion, the director of the Galapagos Nationwide Parks service, informed the outlet.

“There’s a feeling of happiness to have the possibility of returning that tortoise to his natural state,” he added.

Diego’s success is a a lot completely different story than that Lonesome George, a special Galapagos large tortoise who refused to breed whereas in captivity and have become generally known as the final dwelling particular person of his species.