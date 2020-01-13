News

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet winter update and Nintendo Switch demo coming February

January 13, 2020
Bandai Namco has confirmed once we can anticipate the Winter Replace for Sword Artwork On-line: Deadly Bullet. Will probably be arriving early February and Nintendo Change homeowners who’re enthusiastic about trying out the sport will be capable of obtain a free demo to get a taster of what to anticipate. If you’re questioning what’s included within the Winter Replace then Gematsu has the main points:

Alice and Eugeo Integrity Knight costumes, and Night time Sky Sword and Blue Rose Sword-style Kouken (beam sabers), in addition to Ronye Arabel and Tiese Shtolienen transformation costumes, a Chudelkin-style costume, and the Royal Guard Gold and GL6 Catastrophe Gold weapons.

