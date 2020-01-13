Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Winter Update Debuting New Costumes and Weapon Skins in February

Developer Dimps has new content material deliberate for Sword Artwork On-line: Deadly Bullet within the type of a free replace. Deadly Bullet’s free winter replace will deliver with it new costumes and weapon skins. Followers ought to count on to get their palms on the content material on an unspecified date in early February.

Information of the approaching free replace comes courtesy of a current stream held by writer Bandai Namco Leisure. At current, specifics concerning the winter content material for stay scarce. Nevertheless, viewers of the stream did obtain a fast have a look at a number of costumes and weapon skins which might be set to reach with Deadly Bullet’s subsequent massive replace.

Siliconera translated and shared screenshots from the stream, which will be seen under. The primary of the 2 photographs reveals off new costumes for Alice and Eugeo. One other screenshot under it depicts outfits for Ronye Arabel and Tiese Shtolienen. That very same picture additionally photos a Chudelkin costume, along with gold weapon skins for the Royal Guard shotgun and GE-6 Catastrophe.

Bandai Namco launched Sword Artwork On-line: Deadly Bullet early in 2018. Total, opinions for the title have been usually combined throughout the board. Our evaluate awarded Deadly Bullet a 7 out of 10, primarily shouting the praises of the sport’s compelling fight system and overarching narrative. Nevertheless, the expertise didn’t fairly stick the touchdown within the environments division, nor did it handle to rise above feeling like a grind as its story got here to an finish.

Sword Artwork On-line: Deadly Bullet is in shops now for the HEARALPUBLICIST four, Nintendo Swap, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source via Siliconera]