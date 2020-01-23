Sye Raa registers low TRPs; Gaddalakonda Ganesh has better viewership than Chiranjeevi film

Decoding POCO easter egg













The Telugu model of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has registered an incredibly decrease quantity of TRPs than its Tamil model. Varun Tej’s Gaddalakonda Ganesh has higher viewership than megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an epic motion movie impressed by the lifetime of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. Regardless of having big hype, the Surender Reddy-directed film, which was launched in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, did not make the anticipated quantity of assortment on the worldwide field workplace.

Tamil model of Sye Raa shocked everybody

However the Tamil model of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy shocked everybody with its report viewership in its first world Tv premiere. The Chiranjeevi starrer registered 15 TRPs (11.045 million impressions) from its premiere on Solar TV within the first week of December 2019. Its Kannada model garnered 6.three TRPs in its TV premiere and it is among the highest numbers for a Kannada movie.

The Telugu model of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had its world TV premiere on Gemini on the event of Sankranti. After seeing the response for its Tamil and Kannada model, many thought that its Telugu model may also get a large response on small screens, however the film has upset all of them.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has registered 11.eight TRPs (eight.741 million impressions) from the world TV premiere of its Telugu model. Jalapathy Gudelli, a journalist from the leisure trade, tweeted, “#SyeRaa Telugu – 8741 impressions; 11.8 TVR (Less than the Tamil version on both counts).”

Many individuals within the movie trade are stated to be shocked by the low response. Aakashavaani tweeted, “Gemini TV promoted properly, movie was aired on Sankranthi day however #SyeRaa Telugu model tv premier fetched a really reasonable 11.80 TRP, Method lower than Tamil model which fetched about 15 TRPs.

What’s extra surprising is that Gaddalakonda Ganesh starring younger mega household hero has report a a lot larger response than Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Varun Tej starrer has obtained 12.75 TRPs (9.125 million impressions) in its first premiere on Maa TV. It is among the highest response for a movie that includes Varun.