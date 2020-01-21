Sylvain Grenier Comments On WWE Return

WWE employed former Celebrity Sylvain Grenier as a backstage producer. He began working dwell occasions in Kentucky over the weekend. Now he’s excited to get again into the swing of issues as the corporate has modified lots since his run.

After WWE RAW was off the air, Sylvain Grenier spoke to WWE about his new place within the firm as a producer. It took a very long time to come back again, however Grenier appears very completely satisfied.

“It’s nerve-racking, but exciting at the same time. It’s a long time coming, but I’m back. I’m very, very pleased.”

Loads has modified for the reason that final time we noticed him. “I’m going to help the new kids around the block, and some veterans,” he stated.

Loads has modified since Sylvain Grenier’s final run within the firm. It’d take an adjustment interval, however he appears excited concerning the new alternative.

