Syrian refugee, 18, who arrived in Britain eight years ago studies medicine at Cambridge

By Andy Dolan for the Day by day Mail

Printed: 18:42 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:45 EST, 27 December 2019

Nazh Chendi barely spoke a phrase of English when she arrived in Britain as a refugee from Syria eight years in the past

She barely spoke a phrase of English when she arrived in Britain as a refugee from Syria eight years in the past.

However now Nazh Chendi, 18, is finding out medication at Cambridge College.

She hopes someday to enter politics, aspiring to turn into prime minister, however first needs to achieve ‘life expertise’.

She instructed yesterday how she was impressed to review medication by her early experiences in her war-torn homeland the place her grandparents, aunts and uncles nonetheless reside.

Her Kurdish mother and father fled town of Aleppo in 2011 amid a civil struggle that has to this point led to the deaths of 400,00zero civilians.

‘I simply need to see the place my course takes me,’ stated Miss Chendi, who’s finding out at Homerton Faculty. ‘I actually admire the NHS. In Syria persons are not so fortunate – they often have to attend hours to be seen by a health care provider and it is extremely crowded.

‘My mum’s brother is a surgeon in Aleppo and I can bear in mind him coming house in bloody scrubs after a day in theatre. I might love to return there someday and possibly work with him.’

She added: ‘I am loving life in Cambridge. The help I’ve been given by tutors and school workers is wonderful and I’ve made a number of mates.’

When the household first got here to the UK, settling in Derby, she went to town’s Bemrose Faculty the place greater than 40 languages are spoken by pupils.

She hopes someday to enter politics, aspiring to turn into prime minister, however first needs to achieve ‘life expertise’

In 2015, she was considered one of three pupils from the college chosen to participate within the TV documentary Faculty Swap: The Class Divide and spent per week at 300-year-old Warminster Faculty in Wiltshire.

Throughout the programme she spoke of her final ambition to turn into prime minister however yesterday she stated: ‘I’m nonetheless occupied with politics and I’d go down that route someday.

‘I’ve chosen to review medication as a result of I need to make a distinction to individuals’s lives and I feel it’s important to achieve life expertise earlier than you are able to do that in politics.’

Her father Raman Chendi, 48, a builder, and mom Hevi Khalil, 45, helped her transfer to Cambridge in October.

Mr Chendi stated listening to their daughter had earned a spot on the elite college ‘was the happiest day of our life’.