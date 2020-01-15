System Suffers From Cancer, Can Be Exploited: High Court On Nirbhaya Case

The Authorities lawyer agreed that the system was being exploited by the convicts (File)

The Delhi Excessive Court docket on Tuesday pulled up the AAP authorities and the jail authorities for making a system which was “suffering from cancer” and “capable of being exploited” by loss of life row convicts who wished to “strategically” delay their execution.

The robust remarks by a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal got here after the Delhi authorities and jail authorities instructed the courtroom that not one of the 4 convicts within the Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case may very well be hanged on the scheduled date of January 22 as considered one of them has moved a mercy plea.

The 4 convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) — had been to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. A Delhi courtroom had issued their loss of life warrants on January 7.

Delhi authorities standing counsel (legal) Rahul Mehra instructed the courtroom that below the jail guidelines, if loss of life sentence has been awarded to a couple of individual in a case and if solely considered one of them strikes a mercy plea, the execution of the others too needs to be postponed until the plea is set.

“Then your rule is bad if you cannot take action till all the co-convicts have moved a mercy plea. It seems there has been non-application of mind (while framing the rules). The system is suffering from cancer,” the bench shot again.

The excessive courtroom additionally pulled up the Delhi authorities and jail authorities for the delay on their half in issuing a discover to the convicts informing them they’ll transfer mercy pleas earlier than the President.

“Put your house in order. Your house is in disarray. The problem is people will lose confidence in the system. Things are not moving in the right direction. The system is capable of being exploited and we see a stratagem to exploit the system, which is oblivious about it,” the excessive courtroom mentioned.

In defence of the jail authorities, Mr Mehra mentioned the jail guidelines state that until all of the co-convicts have exercised all their authorized treatments, “we cannot issue the notice”.

He agreed the system was being exploited by the convicts to “frustrate” and “defeat” the method of regulation, as they had been transferring assessment pleas and healing petitions individually and in phases.