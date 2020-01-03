SZA confirms new music for 2020 and a Sam Smith collaboration

SZA has revealed that she has collaborated with Sam Smith and can launch new music this yr.

The singer, who launched her debut album ‘CTRL’ in 2017, has collaborated with different artists however has not shared any solo materials of her personal in two years. Not too long ago, she featured on Submit Malone‘s track ‘Staring At The Sun’ from his 2019 album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

Now, the singer – actual title Solána Imani Rowe – has advised followers on Twitter as we speak (January three) that she’s going to launch new music in 2020, including that she has already recorded a track with Sam Smith. She replied to a different fan in December 2019 that she’s additionally labored with Megan Thee Stallion.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: ( EDITORIAL USE ONLY) SZA performs on Day 1 of Lovebox competition at Gunnersbury Park on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Picture by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

One individual requested her, “Would u ever collab with Sam Smith?”, to which SZA replied, “Salready done luv.”

Salready accomplished luv ❤️ https://t.co/fMIytJk3rE — SZA (@sza) January three, 2020

Shortly earlier than that, one other fan requested her, “are we getting anything this year ma’am i’m STARVING.” SZA mentioned, “I’d say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary [sic] pressure.. short answer is yes.”

I’d say the date me and punch jus mentioned .. however that will stress me n construct uneccesary strain 🥺.. quick reply is sure https://t.co/pXRW7noddh — SZA (@sza) January three, 2020

Now das already lower n recorded 🤷🏾‍♀️😈 https://t.co/QqyEsL9Ksq — SZA (@sza) December 23, 2019

In August 2019, SZA mentioned she’d been within the studio with each Justin Timberlake and Brockhampton.

Talking in an interview with Kerwin Frost, the artist promised the document will arrive “soon as fuck” whereas confirming she had been writing with Justin Timberlake, Brockhampton, and producer Jack Antonoff the night time earlier than the chat occurred.

“We made a really cool song and I couldn’t believe it,” SZA mentioned of her work with JT. “We’re on the same label [RCA Records] I heard, which I didn’t know until yesterday. And he was like, ‘I wanna work with you’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ And he was like, ‘Shut up, let’s just make stuff.’ And we did and it was really great.”