T.I.’s daughter is making her hotly-anticipated Instagram comeback almost two months after she was humiliated off the platform due to her father’s perturbing feedback about her hymen!

As our readers will know, the rapper revealed in a podcast interview final month that he takes annual journeys along with his daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynecologist to “check her hymen” to make sure she’s nonetheless a virgin, including, “as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

After the feedback brought on a collective dry-heaving from the general public, Deyjah subtly rebelled in opposition to her daddy by liking tweets calling his conduct “possessive” and “controlling,” and went on to unfollow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Now, almost two months later, Deyjah is again on the ‘Gram with an entire new angle — and a brand new hair coloration!

Posting for the primary time since mid-November, the 18-year-old unveiled a head of splashy, electrical blue hair. See for your self (under):

Werk!

That’s not all: Deyjah additionally revealed some new tattoos, together with a butterfly with what we assume was the mantra she advised herself on the heels of all that hymen hullabaloo: “One day at a time.”

Ch-ch-check out the brand new ink (under):

If T.I. has any opinions about Deyjah’s new look, we’re certain he’ll preserve them to himself, as he obtained fairly the scolding from social media after the controversy was first reported on.

Weeks after Twitics criticized his parenting, the Grammy winner addressed the matter on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Crimson Desk Speak, explaining:

“I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate… I think all of this surrounds a conversation that I was having in a very joking manner, when asked how do I deal with parenting in this day and age. And so I just began to, you know, from a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate… And I think that a lot people kind of like took it extremely literal, because if you put any of my reputation about like who I am as a father, who I’ve been, I honestly thought people knew me better than that.”

The performer went on to insist he was not “in any exam room” and that Deyjah’s “mom was present every time,” including that he was “incredibly apologetic” to the teenager for discussing it publicly.

Do U assume Deyjah’s new look is an act of rise up? Hold forth within the feedback (under)!

