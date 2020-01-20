T.J. Ward’s home is for sale. And the former Broncos safety’s “swag and style” are everywhere.

T.J. Ward is promoting his customized residence in Lone Tree.

The 6,745-square-foot inside was designed by the previous Broncos security and is listed at $2.24 million.

Ward was a veteran of the Broncos secondary for 3 seasons and a driving pressure within the staff’s Tremendous Bowl 50 run. However what led him to assemble a house from scratch got here from a side of his life exterior the white strains.

“I was inspired by my sense of fashion,” Ward mentioned. “It was my first home and I wanted my home decor to represent me and my personality as much as possible. I have a lot of space so I could create different aspects of my life into each room.”

The inside options vaulted ceilings, a connoisseur kitchen and automation all through that controls the lights and audio/video.

Two locations, particularly, hit residence most for Ward.

“I was most adamant about my bedroom and the finished basement,” he mentioned. “I spend most of my time in those places.”

Ward’s main bedroom pairs with a luxurious toilet housing a steam bathe. The house additionally has a customized sitting room and moist bar. There are 5 bedrooms, three full bogs and a half bathtub in all. The basement has a bar, and media and train rooms, and walks out to an enclosed hearth courtyard that’s surrounded by a big yard.

“He wanted to make (the house) unique and modern and picking things that other people didn’t pick,” mentioned Gwenivere Snyder, a luxurious property specialist with Christie’s Worldwide Actual Property and Ward’s realtor. Snyder labored with Ward from the house’s inception to its completion in early 2017.

Snyder mentioned Ward’s residence at 9697 Vista Hill Drive is on one of many largest heaps in a gated neighborhood that additionally homes Ward’s former Broncos teammate, defensive lineman Derek Wolfe.

“This location was perfect for me because I could get to Dove Valley, where we practice, quickly and also be near lots of retail,” Ward mentioned.

Though Ward was the one resident of the house, he actually had house for some acquainted faces.

“Family first is everything to T.J.,” Ward’s mom, LaNeita Ward, mentioned. “Throughout the process of building this home he had his family in mind. Every family member has their own bedroom. T.J.’s style and swag is present everywhere in the home. He brought me in at every phase of the process, from selecting the tile in the kitchen to choosing custom pieces of furniture. I truly loved and appreciate sharing his experience with him and was pleasantly surprised that we had the same taste and style.”