Tables Match Added To WWE Friday Night SmackDown This Week

WWE is loading up the most important present for Fox that they’ll this week. That can now embody a tables match.

Robert Roode returned from his 30 day suspension for a wellness coverage violation. He set his sights proper at Roman Reigns and now the 2 will do battle.

The corporate introduced that Roman Reigns vs Robert Roode will face one another in a Tables Match this week on Friday Night time SmackDown this week on Fox.

Now Reigns will look to ship royal justice to Robert Roode for his shock assault in what guarantees to be a brutal Tables Match on Friday Night time SmackDown.



Different matches for this week’s Friday Night time SmackDown embody Lacey Evans vs Sasha Banks and John Morrison’s WWE in-ring return in a match in opposition to Huge E. There will even be a particular look for Kane.