Taboo season 2 is still happening

Disney-owned broadcaster FX has spoken about its hopes for a second season of Taboo, co-produced with the BBC and starring Venom’s Tom Hardy.

Created by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight alongside Hardy and Hardy’s father Chips, the 19th century-set present follows beforehand presumed lifeless James Delaney (Hardy), who returns to England following over a decade spent in Africa. The primary season aired again in 2017 to constructive evaluations.

FX leisure president Eric Schrier has confirmed that talks are ongoing a couple of potential second season, however that its return is “dependent” on working round Hardy’s busy schedule.

“They’ve been talking about it but it’s dependent on Tom Hardy’s schedule. Right now, he’s shooting Venom 2,” he instructed Deadline.

John Landgraf, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman, added: “Steven is definitely game and we have what I think is a great idea for a second season, some of which has already been written but we just need the actor. We’re in active conversations.”

Final yr, Knight confirmed that the scripts for sequence two had been virtually accomplished, including that he envisages three seasons in complete.

“If we all stick with it and we all want to keep doing it, it would be three [series]. That’s my plan,” he mentioned in an interview with Collider.

“I’ve got a geographical sort of route for the thing to take,” he added. “It’s basically a journey west. I have a destination in mind, which is always nice to have if you’re setting off on this big journey, which is what writing three eight-hours is. It’s good to know where you’re headed.”