“Tactic To Delay Execution”: Nirbhaya’s Mother On Convict’s Plea In Court

Asha Devi additionally mentioned that the convict’s petition was canceled in 2013 by the Supreme Courtroom (File)

New Delhi:

Asha Devi, mom of 2012 Delhi gang-rape sufferer, on Monday termed the petition by one of many convicts within the case as a tactic to delay the execution.

In the present day the Supreme Courtroom will hear a Particular Go away Petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of many dying row convicts within the gang-rape and homicide case, claiming that he was a juvenile on the time of crime, and the Delhi Excessive Courtroom had ignored this truth through the proceedings within the case.

Asha Devi mentioned,”It is just a tactic to delay the execution. His petition was canceled in 2013 by the Supreme Court. The review petition was also dismissed by the court. He’s doing it just to waste time. All the convicts must be executed on February 1.”

The court docket had rejected the assessment petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta and he had challenged this earlier than the highest court docket on January 17.

His date of start as per faculty report is October eight, 1996, however the court docket had ignored this, his lawyer, AP Singh claimed within the petition.

A court docket issued a contemporary dying warrant towards the 4 death-row convicts within the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

4 convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan Kumar Gupta, and Mukesh had been convicted and sentenced to dying for raping a 23-year-old lady in a shifting bus within the nationwide capital on the intervening night time of December 16-17, 2012