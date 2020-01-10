“Tactics To Scare”: Varun Dhawan On ‘Boycott Chhapaak’, Deepika Padukone

Varun Dhawan is among the many a number of Bollywood A-listers who’ve condemned the assaults.

New Delhi:

Actor Varun Dhawan has backed his colleague Deepika Padukone amid calls to boycott her movie Chhapaak after she visited the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Tuesday night and stood in solidarity with college students towards a masked mob assault on Sunday.

“The ‘boycott’ phrase was used for my movie ‘Dilwale’ which I did with Shah Rukh Khan. For Padmavat too, ‘boycott’ was used. These are the ways to scare,” Varun Dhawan informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

The 32-year-old actor stated such ways stopped highly effective businessmen from voicing their opinions publicly.

“I think we cannot stay neutral in such issues. You have to condemn such attacks. It is dangerous and sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this (assault, vandalism) happens,” Varun Dhawan was quoted as saying by information company IANS throughout a go to to Madhya Pradesh the place he was selling his upcoming movie “Street Dancer 3D”.

Deepika Padukone’s go to to Jawaharlal Nehru College on Tuesday triggered a firestorm and sharply divided social media, the place tendencies ranged from #ISupportDeepika and #BoycottChhapaak to #shameonbollywood.

“I feel proud that we are not scared of expressing ourselves. It (is good) that we are thinking of our country and its future,” she informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

Whereas the go to drew criticism from many leaders of the ruling BJP – Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma known as it a “trend” amongst celebrities to create controversies forward of their movie’s launch – others backed the actor saying that she had the fitting to precise her stand.

With out naming Ms Padukone, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who has been dealing with intense criticism for not doing sufficient throughout final week’s mob assault, questioned the help prolonged by “prominent people” to campus protests throughout the nation.

“I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can’t you stand with them,” he was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

Other than Varun Dhawan and Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha have lend help to the agitation over the January 5 violence at JNU campus wherein 34 individuals have been left injured after a gaggle of masked individuals armed with sticks and iron rods attacked college students and academics for hours, unleashing chaos and concern on the campus.

JNU college students have blamed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a college students’ union linked to the ruling BJP, for the assault. ABVP has in flip pointed at Left-backed scholar teams.

No arrests have nonetheless been made within the case.