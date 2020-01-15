Taika Waititi issues update on Thor: Love and Thunder shooting schedule

It’s been a reasonably good week for Taika Waititi, with the New Zealand director’s newest movie JoJo Rabbit having been nominated for six Academy awards – together with within the prestigious Greatest Image class.

And now Waititi has introduced some new particulars about his upcoming Marvel challenge – Thor: Love and Thunder, his second entry within the MCU following smash hit Thor: Ragnarok in 2017.

Chatting with The Wrap, Waititi, stated that manufacturing would begin later this 12 months.

“In August, I start shooting another ‘Thor’ film,” he stated.

Given the success of his final Marvel enterprise, and the pedigree that now comes with having had his newest movie Oscar nominated, expectations will definitely be excessive for the brand new movie.

The Thor fourthquel, which is presently slated for a 2021 launch, will see Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reprise their roles because the title character and Valkyrie respectively.

In the meantime, Natalie Portman will return to the franchise – having appeared within the first two Thor movies however not in Ragnarok – whereas Christian Bale has been closely rumoured as a potential star – in what can be his first look in a superhero movie since his acclaimed flip as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Darkish Knight trilogy.

Extremely, Waititi has additionally discovered time to shoot one other movie between JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Love and Thunder, with Subsequent Purpose Wins, starring Michael Fassbender having not too long ago completed filming and set for launch later within the 12 months.