Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to direct Star Wars project

Taika Waititi has been a busy man of late: the Kiwi author/director has simply seen his newest movie, JoJo Rabbit, nominated for six Academy awards, has already completed taking pictures his upcoming movie Subsequent Aim Wins, and is all set to start work on Thor: Love and Thunder, his second entry within the Marvel canon.

And it appears like issues may get a complete lot busier – with rumours circulating that Waititi has been approached to write down and direct a brand new Star Wars movie.

Based on the Hollywood Reporter, talks have taken place between the director and the studio, though what stage these talks are at continues to be a thriller.

It is usually not identified if Waititi’s potential involvement will probably be related to the Star Wars undertaking presently being developed by Marvel chief Kevin Feige, or whether or not it’s one thing completely different altogether.

Waititi responded to the stories by cryptically tweeting an image of the artwork for Fleetwood Mac’s album Rumours – which could be seen as him distancing himself from the information.

— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 17, 2020

If there was one thing within the rumours, it wouldn’t be Waititi’s first involvement with the mega franchise – amongst his busy schedule, he by some means discovered time to direct an episode of The Mandalorian final yr, whereas he additionally starred within the sequence because the voice of droid IG-11.