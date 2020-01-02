Taiwan Top Military Official, 7 Others Killed In Chopper Crash

Basic Shen Yi-ming a number of prime army officers have been on a routine mission to go to troopers

Taipei, Taiwan:

Taiwan’s prime army officer and 7 others died after a helicopter crash landed within the mountains Thursday, the defence ministry mentioned.

Chief of basic employees Basic Shen Yi-ming was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed in mountains close to Taipei, in keeping with defence ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen. 5 others have been rescued.

Shen, 62, and several other prime army officers have been on a routine mission to go to troopers within the northeast Yilan county forward of the lunar new 12 months later this month.

