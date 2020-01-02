Taiwan Top Military Official Missing After Chopper Made Emergency Landing

The ministry stated 10 have been positioned alive, search on for army Chief Shen Yi-ming

Taipei, Taiwan:

Taiwanese rescuers had been trying to find the chief of army workers and two others who went lacking after a helicopter crashed landed in a mountain Thursday, the defence ministry stated.

The UH-60M helicopter carrying 13 folks together with chief of basic workers for the army Shen Yi-ming made the crash touchdown within the mountains close to Taipei for unknown causes after taking off for a routine mission to go to troopers within the northeast Yilan county forward of the lunar new yr, it stated in an announcement.

The ministry stated ten folks have been positioned alive whereas rescuers had been trying to find Shen, 62, and two others that had been nonetheless lacking.

