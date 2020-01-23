Taiwanese actress, 63, shows off her toned body in £15K see-through dress

An excellent youthful Taiwanese actress has flaunted her enviable determine in a glamorous see-through gown after sending the web right into a frenzy together with her age-defying appears to be like.

Chen Meifen, 63, carried out an eye catching dance routine surrounded by artists a 3rd of her age whereas recording the Lunar New Yr leisure gala for an area tv station.

Her racy £15,000 costume, that includes tons of of hand-sewn sequins, was designed by the energetic movie star collectively together with her stylists.

The movie star’s racy costume, that includes tons of of hand-sewn sequins, was designed by the energetic movie star collectively together with her stylists, her consultant instructed MailOnline

The programme is scheduled to be aired on Formosa TV on the Lunar New Yr’s Eve on Friday.

Ms Chen has wowed the web together with her ageless look and toned physique greater than 40 years after being topped a magnificence queen.

The actress, singer and TV presenter has been billed as ‘the most well liked aunt of Taiwan’ for practically three a long time and will be simply mistaken for a lady in her 30s.

The 5ft 5in star, whose identify means ‘lovely phoenix’, attributes her extremely youthful appears to be like to her love for soup and ginger.

Ms Chen (circled) from the northern Taiwanese metropolis of Keelung gained the ‘Knitwear Magnificence Queen’ competitors in 1975 on the age of 19 after a pal had signed her up for the pageant

Ms Chen, whose identify is usually translated as Chen Meifeng, gained the ‘Knitwear Magnificence Queen’ competitors in 1975 on the age of 19 after a pal had signed her up for the pageant.

As an alternative of pursuing an appearing profession immediately, the topped champion, from the northern Taiwanese metropolis of Keelung, took up an element time job at a financial institution in Taipei – first as an operation then as an assistant accountant.

The actress, now 63 years outdated, shot her first commercial about three years later after being solid by a director who noticed her on a movie set. She was accompanying a feminine pal to shoot a programme on the time.

Through the years, she rose to fame by enjoying ‘conventional Taiwanese feminine roles’, who’re fairly, mild and understanding.

When she was 36 years outdated, she was billed as ‘the most well liked obasan of Taiwan’ by Chang Hsiao-yen, essentially the most influential Taiwanese TV presenter. Obasan is a borrowed Japanese time period, which implies ‘aunt’ or ‘older lady’.

Though not in her prime years, Ms Chen has lately surprised the social media with footage exhibiting her glowing pores and skin, wrinkle-free face, agency abs and engaging curves.

Talking to MailOnline of her ideas of staying ageless, Ms Chen says she has the behavior of ingesting soup within the morning.

‘Usually, I add just a few slices of ginger within the soup and I feel that helps me preserve my good pores and skin,’ she stated throughout a cellphone interview.

‘Usually I add just a few slices of ginger within the soup and I feel that helps me preserve my good pores and skin,’ she stated. She has employed an teacher to offer her weight coaching a few times every week

Ms Chen confesses that she is just not a health fanatic, and finds it exhausting to inspire herself to go to the fitness center.

She has employed an teacher to offer her weight coaching a few times every week.

‘I do know I must preserve exercising. I’m jealous of these individuals who go to the fitness center out of behavior. I nonetheless must power myself typically,’ she admitted.

As a result of she wears high-heeled sneakers day-after-day, the 52kg (115lb) star retains a particular angled stepping board at house; and when she stands on the platform with out sneakers, her toes will level upwards, leaving all her physique weight on her heels.

‘I’ll stand on it and gently use my palms to hit my limbs and joints. I imagine it improves the circulation of my power,’ she stated, referring to the idea promoted by conventional Chinese language medication.

Whereas Ms Chen at all times seems in dressy garments in entrance of the digital camera, she reveals that her favorite outfit is definitely a T-shirt and a pair of denims.

Commenting on her on-line fame, Ms Chen thanks her followers and followers for supporting her, including that her largest secret to her ageless appears to be like is to remain in a very good temper day-after-day

Ms Chen, who’s now single, went by means of a ‘painful’ divorce about 5 years in the past to finish her 10-year marriage together with her American-Taiwanese husband.

The movie star, who has by no means had kids of her personal, needed to choose herself up from the blow. However she says she is now wanting ahead to assembly her Mr proper.

‘I need to take it naturally,’ stated Ms Chen.

‘However males like younger ladies, so it is fairly exhausting for me to seek out an excellent accomplice.’

Commenting on her on-line fame, Ms Chen thanks her followers and followers for supporting her, including that her largest secret to her ageless appears to be like is to remain in a very good temper day-after-day.