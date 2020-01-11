January 11, 2020 | 5:30pm

Taiwan’s president gained re-election Saturday in a historic victory, displaying help for her sturdy stance in opposition to the Chinese language authorities’s try to overtake the island.

President Tsai Ing-wen broke election information, netting practically eight.2 million votes, greater than every other Taiwanese president for the reason that island’s first election in 1996.

She beat out Chinese language-backed candidate Han Kuo-yu, mayor of the town of Kaoshiung, by greater than 2.6 million votes.

Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Celebration additionally gained majority in parliament within the weekend election.

Tsai, who helps complete independence from China, angered Beijing throughout her marketing campaign by upholding Taiwan for example of sovereignty throughout anti-government protests in Chinese language-ruled Hong Kong.

The Individuals’s Republic of China views Taiwan as a province, although it has been ruled independently from China since 1949.

Tsai’s victory is anticipated to escalate tensions between her nation and mainland China.

“I believe friends in Hong Kong will be happy about our collective decision tonight,” Tsai stated Saturday. “We hope that the Beijing authorities can understand that a democratic Taiwan with a government chosen by the people will not give in to threats and intimidation.”

Han, in the meantime, needed to see Taiwan and China “united.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo celebrated Tsai’s win, calling her a “force for good in the world.”

“The United States thanks President Tsai for her leadership in developing a strong partnership with the United States and applauds her commitment to maintaining cross-Strait stability in the face of unrelenting pressure,” Pompeo stated in an announcement.

The US is Taiwan’s strongest worldwide ally and weapons provider.

