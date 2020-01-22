Take a bow, Pike Creek, whisky of the year!

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. whiskies earned prime accolades final week on the 2020 Canadian Whisky Awards — the corporate took house six main awards on the 10th annual occasion, together with Whisky of the 12 months for Pike Creek 21-12 months Outdated Oloroso Cask End, Distillery of the 12 months for Hiram Walker & Sons, in addition to Blender of the 12 months for Dr. Don Livermore. The winners have been introduced on the Canadian Whisky Awards, held in the course of the annual Victoria Whisky Pageant in British Columbia.

“We are beyond proud of our brands and the recognition received this year at the Canadian Whisky Awards. These awards demonstrate Corby and Hiram Walker’s deep commitment to continue innovating, pushing the boundaries, and producing a diverse range of quality whiskies,” stated Keeshan Selvakumar, firm model director.

Corby’s-owned Canadian whisky manufacturers are produced on the Hiram Walker & Sons distillery in Windsor, Ont. — which was acknowledged for the third 12 months in a row as Distillery of the 12 months by the Canadian Whisky Awards. Moreover, grasp blender Livermore was honoured as Blender of the 12 months for the second consecutive 12 months.

