Take a listen to David Bowie’s previously-unreleased track ‘I Can’t Read ’97’

David Bowie‘s vaults have been opened once more, as Parlophone Records continue to release tracks from a new EP, ‘Is It Any Wonder?’.

Learn Extra: David Bowie’s earliest years – as advised by the individuals who knew him greatest

The EP’s six songs are being revealed one week at a time earlier than a bodily Report Retailer Day launch, with ‘I Can’t Learn ’97’ the second to be shared following an alternate model of ‘The Man Who Sold The World’.

You possibly can see a brand new video for the music beneath, which was directed by Tim Pope and shot throughout rehearsals in Hartford, Connecticut in January 1997.

The unique model of ‘I Can’t Learn’ appeared on the self-titled debut album of Bowie’s short-lived supergroup Tin Machine in 1989.

Bowie re-recorded the observe in the course of the mixing stage of his 1997 LP ‘Earthling’, but it surely was minimize from the album on the final minute to get replaced by ‘The Last Thing You Should Do’.

A darker rendition of the music was recorded for Ang Lee’s movie The Ice Storm that very same 12 months, with an edited model that includes on the movie’s soundtrack and the full-length launched as a standalone single in 1998.

In the meantime, the final fortnight has seen numerous celebrations in honour of the late star, marking each the fourth anniversary of his dying and what would have been his 73rd birthday.

A avenue in Paris was named after the singer, church bells in Amsterdam performed a singular model of his music ‘Life On Mars’, and unseen footage of him was screened forward of a particular immersive stay expertise on the Nationwide House Centre’s planetarium.