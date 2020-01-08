CELEBRITY NEWS News

Take a listen to ‘Dead Celebrities’, the woozy new single from Easy Life

January 9, 2020
2 Min Read

Hotly-tipped  five-piece Simple Life have dropped their newest single, ‘Useless Celebrities, take a hear under.

  • Learn Extra: Simple Life – On the street with the carnage-creating Leicester gang: “It’s like we’re in Metallica!”

One other prime minimize of the band’s distinctive sound, the observe’s lyrics discover the band uprooting themselves from Leicester to L.A., with frontman Murray Matravers participating with the darkish facet of 21st century fame.

The observe options on the band’s forthcoming ‘Junk Food’ mixtape, which is launched on Friday (January 10), and also will characteristic their 2019 singles ‘Earth’, ‘Nice Guys’, and the Arlo Parks-featuring ‘Sangria’.

Earlier right this moment, the band had been named as runners-up on the distinguished BBC Sound of 2020 ballot, simply forward of Yungblud, with the eventual winner to be introduced tomorrow (January 9).

Tomorrow the band will embark on their ‘Meal Deal’ tour, a run of intimate exhibits at report shops throughout the UK. They’ll be taking part in further matinee exhibits in response to very large demand, with the dates as follows:

January

09, Banquet x Pryzm, Kingston


10, Tough Commerce x The Y Theatre, Leicester (Early and late exhibits)


12, Tough Commerce, Nottingham (Early and late exhibits)


13, Vinilo x The Brook Present, Southampton


14, Cult Hero x Komedia, Brighton


15, Tough Commerce, Bristol


16, Tough Commerce East, London (Early and late exhibits)

Afterwards, they’ll be embarking on their fully-fledged ‘Junk Food’ tour, which takes in two already-announced exhibits at Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms on March 24, and London’s Roundhouse on March 26.

