‘Take Money From Congress, Vote For Me’: Asaduddin Owaisi On Local Polls

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday requested folks to take cash from Congress leaders and vote for his celebration within the upcoming municipal elections within the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Sangareddy district, the AIMIM chief additionally took a jibe on the Congress and mentioned they communicate of secularism however the BJP and the Congress are the 2 faces of the identical coin.

Citing that there isn’t any distinction between Congress and BJP, Mr Owaisi mentioned ,”Congress party has RSS in its heart in BJP is in their mind. They speak of secularism. These three things, brain, heart and tongue should be at one point. When the heart speaks, then the brain admits it and tongue will speak,” he mentioned.

“On January 22, please use your votes wisely. People in Congress have a lot of money, take it from them. You’ll be getting it due to me. Just vote for me. If they are giving you (money) then take it. Whatever they give, take it and loot it. I say to Congress to raise the rate, my price is not Rs 2,000 only. I am worth more than that,” Mr Owaisi mentioned.

Polling for municipal elections can be held on January 22 and the outcomes can be declared on January 25.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad additionally condemned the violence within the city of Bhainsa in Telangana.

“I appeal to Telangana Chief Minister KCR that the incident which happened in Bhainsa is condemnable. I request the Chief Minister to initiate necessary action on the responsible persons. I also request KCR to give compensation to the people who suffered a loss in communal violence. I also request the people of Bhainsa to maintain peace,” he mentioned.

Police have banned massive gatherings until January 15 in Bhainsa, which witnessed clashes between two teams.

In response to Telangana Police, clashes occurred between two teams who began throwing stones at one another on Sunday night time. A number of homes and automobiles have been set on fireplace. Three police officers, who have been a part of the police crew that reached the spot, have been amongst these injured.