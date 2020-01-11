“Take Special Care Of Jharkhand”: Hemant Soren To PM Modi

“PM Narendra Modi assured that the rights of tribals will be protected,” Hemant Soren mentioned.

New Delhi:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for the primary time because the formation of his authorities within the state.

“I met Prime Minister Modi for the first time after the formation of the government. In the coming days, I will once again meet him and share the state’s problems with him. The Prime Minister has assured that the rights of tribals will be protected,” mentioned Mr Soren whereas chatting with reporters after assembly Prime Minister Modi.

“During the meeting today, I told the Prime Minister to take special care of Jharkhand. It is is a backward state. Ahead of the Budget Session, we have also demanded a tribal university in the state,” he mentioned.

Hemant Soren, the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was lately sworn-in because the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance received a cushty majority by securing 47 seats within the 81-member Home within the meeting elections held in December final 12 months.