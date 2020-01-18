Take-Two Reportedly ‘Pressuring’ Rockstar to Release Games More Frequently

Trusted Rockstar Video games insider and YouTuber SWEGTA has stated that Take-Two Interactive is reportedly pushing the Grand Theft Auto developer to return to a extra frequent launch schedule. Rockstar, which launched two new high-profile video games between 2013 and 2018, has quite a few comparatively smaller IPs in its portfolio together with Bully, Man Hunt, and Max Payne.

Take-Two is reportedly pressuring Rockstar Video games to return to their extra frequent recreation launch schedule. Though this in all probability could be unhealthy for greater franchises like GTA and Purple Useless, it might incentivize them to proceed specializing in a lot smaller titles like Bully and Manhunt. — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) January 17, 2020

Though we ask that our readers take all rumors with a grain of salt, Take-Two has beforehand expressed its want to see extra frequent releases from Rockstar. In June 2019, CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted throughout an interview with Video games Trade that “eight years is probably too long” for a recreation to launch and it’s now attainable for studios to launch much less expansive titles at launch and add content material on an ongoing foundation, making room for extra frequent releases.

“We believe in resting titles as a great thing. I was a real outlier 12 years ago when we said we don’t think it makes sense to annualize non-sports titles, and now most people would agree,” stated Zelnick. “But I think eight years is probably too long. It’s possible that the ability to deliver content on an ongoing basis for a long time after an initial release of a hit would mean that perhaps that initial release wouldn’t be as long in terms of number of hours of gameplay as previously had been demanded in a world where that was all you were getting.”

That stated, we’ve heard rumors that Rockstar is planning to launch a sequel to Bully however nothing concrete has surfaced on this regard but.

[Source: ResetEra]