Takeaways from Nuggets’ loss to Pacers: Defensive lapses, Plumlee’s pledge and Michael Porter Jr. fatigue

Sunday’s loss to the Pacers was under no circumstances a “bad” loss, however the Nuggets had been proper to be bitter as a result of it was a sport they may’ve, and doubtless ought to’ve, gained.

Nikola Jokic’s bruising efficiency helped construct an 11-point lead late within the third quarter. From there, the Nuggets’ protection evaporated because the Pacers exploited the Three-point line and the offensive glass. Denver conceded 49 factors over the ultimate 14 minutes of the sport. That’s an untenable, alarming charge.

The Nuggets have a fast turnaround towards Minnesota on Monday, which marks the tip of their third consecutive back-to-back set. However earlier than that, listed here are my takeaways from Sunday’s loss:

Groups don’t survive 41-point fourth quarters

Mason Plumlee has put collectively a robust season, and his manufacturing (13 factors, 4 assists) was particularly vital with three starters out. He was blunt in regards to the defensive breakdowns that allowed Doug McDermott to burn the nets for 18 factors within the fourth quarter.

“(The defense) was non-existent,” Plumlee stated. “We didn’t find McDermott the whole half. We just weren’t ourselves on defense.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was requested particularly the place the breakdowns got here from.

“When you give up 41 in the quarter, I think it’s everywhere,” Malone stated. “I think it’s definitely on the ball, which is where your defense always starts. And then it’s communication behind that. … A lot of (McDermott’s shots), he was naked. He was wide open. You can’t leave the best shooter in the gym wide open.”

After re-watching the fourth quarter, it’s clear Juancho Hernangomez misplaced him twice on the perimeter. As soon as the starters subbed again in, Will Barton drew the project. The 2 he gave up got here after sagging off him in assist protection.

As Malone stated, McDermott was capturing into a large hoop by the tip of the sport.

Plumlee’s promise

Pacers ahead Domantas Sabonis drilled the Nuggets’ frontcourt all sport lengthy. He recorded his first-ever triple-double and was relentless on the offensive glass.

Sabonis’ backbreaking sequence got here with Three:00 left within the fourth and the Pacers main 98-97. Sabonis snatched three consecutive offensive rebounds, finally ending the possession with a putback layup. The performs had been so deflating that Malone instantly subbed out Monte Morris for Mason Plumlee. He wished extra measurement on the glass.

The issue is that Plumlee’s capturing simply 55% from the free-throw line this yr. Over the ultimate two minutes, Plumlee missed three of his 4 makes an attempt.

“Personally, (Malone) came to me late. I didn’t deliver, but that’s not going to happen again,” Plumlee stated.

Sufficient Porter

Michael Porter Jr. has been invaluable to the Nuggets during the last three weeks. In the event that they don’t make any strikes on the commerce deadline, his enchancment is probably going the largest storyline of the second half of the season.

Coming off his unbelievable sport within the Golden State comeback, he was respectable Sunday and completed with 10 factors and eight rebounds. He’d performed 11 consecutive minutes over the third and fourth quarters earlier than Malone yanked the complete second unit for the starters. By that time, the Pacers had all of the momentum.

After the sport, it felt prudent to ask about Porter. Understandably, Malone was bored with the road of questioning.

“Every night’s not going to be about Michael Porter,” Malone stated. “This loss has nothing to do with Michael Porter. The Denver Nuggets lost tonight. I don’t want every game, every postgame news conference just being about Michael Porter. That’s unfair to the other guys and unfair to him as well.”