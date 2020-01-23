“Takes Courage”: Captain Tania Shergill On Joining Army, Leading Parade

Captain Tania Shergill was the primary lady ever to have led a contingent on the Military Day.

New Delhi:

An individual’s stature does not matter a lot within the Military, it takes “jigra” or braveness, stated Captain Tania Shergill, the tall lady officer who will lead a contingent on the Republic Day parade, advised HEARALPUBLICIST in an interview right this moment.

Captain Shergill, a fourth era officer within the household, says her affinity in direction of the Military developed at an early age.

“Ever since I used to be a little bit woman, I all the time wished to hitch fauj (Military), I had all the time seen my father preparing, carrying his uniform. So I all the time had it in the back of my thoughts that sooner or later I’ll earn the uniform,” she stated.

This could be the second time in a row lady officer will lead the contingent. Captain Shergill says she is a “very small” a part of the system that consists of a number of senior officers.

“We have all been training for few months now, and then when to comes down to the D-day, we have practiced so hard, and we are confident when we get down to the ground,” she stated.

Captain Shergill was the primary lady ever to have led a contingent on the Military Day. She says main contingents provides officers a way of duty. “You feel alive, you feel grateful, you feel happy that you are down on the ground and leading the contingent”.

She additionally shared what all instructions she might be giving to the contingent on the Republic Day parade. “We are saying Sign contingent Daahine Dekh (Look proper). And you then look in direction of the saluting dais, the place the president of India might be seated. And whenever you go a couple of steps forward, you say contingent saamne dekh (Look ahead).”

On ladies’s illustration within the Military, Captain Shergill stated admission in armed forces can’t be on the premise of an individual’s gender, faith, caste or the place she is coming from. “It is on the basis of merit. If you are deserving, you are worthy, then you go ahead”.