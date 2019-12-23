Taliban Claim Attack That Killed US Soldier In Afghanistan

Taliban declare assault that killed US soldier in Afghanistan (illustration)

Kabul, Afghanistan:

The Taliban on Monday claimed duty for an assault on an American convoy that killed one US soldier and, in accordance with the insurgents, wounded a number of extra.

The killing is more likely to have penalties for ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban. President Donald Trump in September declared negotiations “dead” after the Taliban killed a US soldier in a Kabul bombing.

Negotiations have since restarted in Doha, however had been earlier this month placed on a “pause” following one more bombing, this time on the Bagram air base north of Kabul.

In response to US Forces-Afghanistan, one American service member died in fight Monday following an assault. The Individuals didn’t launch any further data.

In a WhatsApp message to AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid mentioned insurgents “blew up an American vehicle in Char Dara district of Kunduz” late Sunday night time.

Relying on how one qualifies a combat-related dying, not less than 20 American troops have been killed in motion in Afghanistan this yr following Monday’s announcement.

That makes 2019 the deadliest for US forces since fight operations formally completed on the finish of 2014, and highlights the difficult safety scenario that persists throughout a lot of Afghanistan.

Greater than 2,400 US troops have been killed in fight in Afghanistan because the US-led invasion in October 2001.

The assault comes in the future after officers introduced preliminary leads to Afghanistan’s presidential elections that put President Ashraf Ghani on observe to safe a second time period.

The Taliban have lengthy seen Ghani as an American stooge.

