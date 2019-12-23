December 23, 2019 | eight:34am

The Taliban claimed accountability for killing an American service member in a roadside bombing Monday in Afghanistan — elevating the US loss of life toll within the 18-year-long battle to 20 this yr.

The US navy confirmed the loss of life however didn’t establish the soldier or supply extra particulars in accordance to Protection Division tips, however the Taliban posted the service member’s id card and a purported photograph of the soldier on-line.

A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, mentioned the American was killed within the northern province of Kunduz the place a joint US-Afghan navy drive was finishing up a raid.

“Our fighters killed a U.S. force member and injured an Afghan commando,” Mujahid mentioned in a textual content message that included the .

The US has been conducting peace talks with the Taliban, which controls about half of Afghanistan, over the previous yr even because the group continues to hold out assaults on American troops.

President Trump ended the talks in September after negotiations broke down, however introduced they had been restarting when he visited US troops in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving Day.

“The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we’re meeting with them,” the president mentioned. “We’re saying it has to be a cease-fire, they didn’t want to do a ceasefire, but now they do want to do a ceasefire, I believe.”

As a part of the negotiations, the US needs the rebel group to ensure that they’d not enable any terrorist group to make use of Afghanistan as a base for its operations.

The Taliban additionally mentioned it was behind the killing of two US service members after they helicopter crashed in Logar province final month, saying it downed the chopper.

However US navy officers dismissed the declare as false.

With Submit wires