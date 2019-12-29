TALK OF THE TOWN: Amanda ‘longest legs in Belgravia’ Cronin accepts £250,000 engagement ring

By Charlotte Griffiths for The Mail on Sunday

Socialite Amanda Cronin – famend for having ‘the longest legs in Belgravia’ – has accepted a £250,00zero engagement ring… regardless of turning down the provide of marriage which got here with it!

Amanda is relationship a person she refers to as ‘The Canadian’ however he wasn’t the one who offered her with the Van Cleef & Arpels sparkler, beneath.

She claims she was proposed to by ‘one of the most powerful men in Northern Europe’ after a gathering in a New York resort.

Amanda tells me: ‘I noticed a very good-looking older man making eye contact. He gave me his number and first name. The next day I texted him once and my phone blew up with pages of love texts. I later found out he’s one of the crucial highly effective males in Northern Europe – and he has a spouse.

‘I said I can’t presumably meet him. He mentioned he was ready to dissolve his marriage instantly after which he proposed. Ultimately we met up in London and he proposed once more, this time with a ten-carat ring. But it surely was getting all too bizarre. I supplied him the ring again however he mentioned it might make him comfortable if I stored it.’

In the meantime, Sadie Frost set tongues wagging by posting this image, beneath proper, of an emerald and diamond ring on her engagement finger, and thanking boyfriend Darren Strowger with the message: ‘Nice Xmas pressie. Bling bling.’

Associates quickly started congratulating Jude Legislation’s ex, beneath left, on being engaged, at which level she rapidly deleted the publish.

Sadie, 54, has been relationship businessman Darren for six years however the couple nonetheless stay in separate homes.

Have the Beckhams taken one other step within the route of attempting to be actually ‘posh’ by making a household signet crest?

I discover that younger Romeo, 17, has taken to sporting a signet ring, pictured beneath.

Historically, aristos put on a gold signet, engraved with their household crest, on their left pinkie.

I’m undecided how far the Beckham ‘lineage’ goes again however spies on the School of Arms inform me there isn’t a official crest registered with them… to date.

Former England captain David and his pop-star-turned-fashion-designer spouse have been blundering their means into excessive society for years.

At Prince William’s marriage ceremony in 2011, Victoria wore sky-high platform heels (a giant no-no), whereas David likes to don his tweeds, pictured proper, to go taking pictures with movie director Man Ritchie.

