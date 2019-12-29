TALK OF THE TOWN: Edo’s dash to celebrate Christmas with Royals

By Charlotte Griffiths for The Mail on Sunday

Princess Beatrice’s fiance Edo Mapelli Mozzi had simply hours to arrange for his first Royal Christmas at Sandringham, I can reveal. It appears the Queen determined to interrupt her rule – that solely married and members of the Royal Household can attend the three-day festivities – on the final minute.

Her change of coronary heart meant Edo confronted a frantic time making an attempt to arrange his wardrobe – no imply feat on condition that there are as much as 5 outfit adjustments a day on the Norfolk property.

Sandringham could also be often called the least grand Royal palace however Christmas there may be nonetheless carried out with navy precision. Company arrived on Christmas Eve in reverse order to their seniority throughout the household. As such, Bea and Edo, and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, would have been among the many first individuals to reach.

After a lightweight tea, the Royals exchanged items at 6pm sharp. And within the night, they sat right down to a black-tie dinner. Christmas Day began with a service at St Mary Magdalene Church, earlier than the celebration returned for drinks after which lunch. Edo wouldn’t even have had the prospect to slide on an outdated jumper on Boxing Day as a result of he would have wanted his finest tweed for the normal shoot.

A supply mentioned: ‘Put it this way, if Edo were a woman there simply wouldn’t have been time to get a choice of completely different clothes, hats and coats collectively. He’s fortunate it’s barely simpler to pack quite a lot of fits than it’s to seek out as many as ten clothes. Nonetheless not that many males have greater than ten completely different clear shirts hanging within the wardrobe, not to mention that many various fits and a black- tie at hand at brief discover.’

Company aren’t anticipated to repeat an outfit in the course of the break and a few have been recognized to buy new units of underwear as a result of suitcases are unpacked by maids – so no tatty socks or boxer shorts for Edo.

The one particular person to have beforehand attended Sandringham earlier than marrying into The Agency was Meghan Markle, who accompanied Prince Harry in 2017. Even Kate Middleton wasn’t allowed to attend with Prince William earlier than they married. When she did go for the primary time, she reportedly buckled below the stress over what to pack.

It’s thought that property developer Edo obtained the decision on the final minute as a result of the Queen wished to lend her help to her granddaughter Bea, who has confronted important pressure in current weeks. There was fixed wrangling over her wedding ceremony preparations, together with the date and venue. Sources say her endurance has been examined to its limits and it’s solely due to her fiance that she has been in a position to plough on.

Fortunately for Edo, he was in a position to settle for the Queen’s invitation as his ex-fiancee, Dara Huang, took their three-year-old son Wolfie to Florida to spend time along with her household.

