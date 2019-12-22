TALK OF THE TOWN: Josh O’Connor, Prince Charles in The Crown, wants friends to stop teasing him

By Charlotte Griffiths for The Mail on Sunday

Printed: 19:08 EST, 21 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:40 EST, 22 December 2019

All Josh O’Connor needs for Christmas is… for his buddies to cease teasing him about his huge ears.

Josh, 29, who performs a younger Prince Charles in collection three and 4 of Netflix’s The Crown, can sympathise with the true Royal whose huge ears had been mocked throughout his days at Gordonstoun.

However when he’s completed filming The Crown, Josh, beneath within the function, can be relieved.

‘I am glad to be coming to the end of my big ears jokes among my friends,’ he says. Don’t moan, Josh – these whoppers made you a star!

Josh, 29, who performs a younger Prince Charles in collection three and 4 of Netflix’s The Crown, can sympathise with the true Royal whose huge ears had been mocked throughout his days at Gordonstoun

‘I am glad to be coming to the end of my big ears jokes among my friends,’ he says

In the meantime, I hear The Crown’s set designers have been interviewing Princess Diana’s previous friends to assist recreate the chintzy flat in Earls Courtroom the place she lived from 1979 till her wedding ceremony in 1981.

Diana moved into Coleherne Courtroom aged 18 with flatmates Carolyn Delight and Virginia Pitman after taking a job as a nursery assistant.

The property options in collection 4, with Emma Corrin taking part in Diana.

A supply says researchers have interviewed guests to the pad and a former tenant.

With a £10 million per episode funds, I anticipate orders to Laura Ashley can be flowing!

Most of us plump for an apron and smart sneakers whereas cooking the Christmas turkey, however that merely received’t do for society magnificence Girl Lola Crichton-Stuart.

The 20-year-old daughter of the Marquess of Bute donned a skimpy ‘Mrs Claus’ outfit as she cooked an early festive dinner for friends.

Together with her lengthy blonde hair and cigarette, Lola was a useless ringer for Patsy from Completely Fabulous as she took the pigs in blankets out of the oven.

I simply hope she didn’t burn her knees!

The 20-year-old daughter of the Marquess of Bute donned a skimpy ‘Mrs Claus’ outfit as she cooked an early festive dinner for friends

CRUSH OF THE WEEK… Christy Tholstrup

Blonde, waifish and susceptible to airs and graces, Christy Tholstrup is my crush this week for having all of the makings of an It Lady with the heritage to match.

She is the daughter of excessive society Scandinavian mannequin Paola Schlansen and Danish restaurateur Mogens Tholstrup. He’s the previous proprietor of South Kensington hangout Daphne’s and beforehand dated Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Girl Victoria Hervey.

Flitting between properties in Chelsea and Marbella, Christy, proper, has her sights set on being a Hollywood actress, and plans to maneuver to LA after ending her classes with a voice coach.

However what actually makes me adore Christy is that proven fact that the 26-year-old as soon as left a celebration with an Italian waiter on a bike whereas carrying nothing however a quilt!