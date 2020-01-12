TALK OF THE TOWN: Malala Yousafzai’s new prize… for the scruffiest room

By Charlotte Griffiths for The Mail on Sunday

She might have gained worldwide fame and a Nobel Peace Prize due to her humanitarian work – however activist Malala Yousafzai is as scruffy and disorganised as some other pupil.

The PPE undergraduate, 22, says she will get up late, misses courses, fingers essays in after deadlines and has her mother and father tearing their hair out after they come to go to her at Oxford College.

Chatting with massively in style YouTube star Lilly Singh, Malala, beneath, confessed: ‘My parents come to see me and they’re like, “Can’t you clean your room? Have you not changed your bedsheets? What is all this mess? Can you put your clothes back in your wardrobe? Why are all these shoes on the floor? Can you not wash your dishes?” ’

The uncanny resemblance between former One Course star Niall Horan, beneath left, and Allen Leech, beneath proper, has not escaped the discover of the Downton Abbey actor.

Irishman Allen has even requested his father David some probing questions with reference to paternity. Allen, who performed Tom Branson within the interval drama, revealed: ‘I’m not going to lie, I’ve had phrases with my dad. I mentioned, “Did you work anywhere near Mullingar – where Niall is from – 26 years ago? Or 27 to allow for gestation?” I need a DNA take a look at.’

At the very least the comparability is complimentary – at 38, Allen is 12 years older than Niall.

The uncanny resemblance between former One Course star Niall Horan, left, and Allen Leech, proper, has not escaped the discover of the Downton Abbey actor

Gillian Anderson swore that she would by no means let daughter Piper, 25, watch her intercourse scenes within the hit Netflix drama Intercourse Training, however bungling PRs seated them collectively on the present’s sequence two premiere final week. Gillian, 51, and Piper endured the notably graphic opening scene in horror. And that was simply the beginning!