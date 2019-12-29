TALK OF THE TOWN: Robbie Williams earns £50,000 a day while Harry Styles pockets £8,000

By Charlotte Griffiths for The Mail on Sunday

Revealed: 19:02 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:02 EST, 28 December 2019

Robbie Williams and Harry Kinds actually have been in a position to have a good time this yr.

Finish-of-year accounts reveal Robbie’s agency raked in income of £49,919 a day in 2018, whereas Harry’s earned £eight,051 within the yr to March.

I labored out the numbers after Harry’s firm, Erskine Information, reported it made £2,938,952 in 2018 – not unhealthy for a 25-year-old – and Robbie’s agency, You’re Not Well-known, introduced it made £18.22 million that yr.

Full marks to Robbie, 45, as in contrast to so many different stars, his firm is ‘tax transparent’.

However I’ve to marvel, simply how huge was Robbie’s wedge for being a singing carrot in Aldi’s Christmas advert?

Finish-of-year accounts reveal Robbie’s agency raked in income of £49,919 a day in 2018, whereas Harry’s earned £eight,051 within the yr to March

CELEBS SPOUTING NONSENSE

Egomaniac Russell Model raised my hopes when he despatched followers a festive e-newsletter, saying: ‘I have come from a background of materialism, nihilism, personal self-centredness and I am being slowly, slowly born out of it.’

However then the 44-year-old comic, under, utterly ruined the impact by utilizing the remainder of the e-mail to plug his reside performances in 2020. And subsequent yr additionally sees the inaugural Russell Model Ball, an occasion he invented. Can’t wait!

Egomaniac Russell Model raised my hopes when he despatched followers a festive e-newsletter

MY LIPS ARE SEALED, BUT…

Which posh polo participant is unaware he’s despised by members of Windsor’s prestigious Guards Polo Membership due to his horrible mood?

A supply on the membership – a favorite of the Royal Household – tells me members have been seething for years over an incident which noticed the boorish participant lob a polo ball at a younger lady’s head after he flew right into a rage.

Fortunately the heavy ball didn’t join, and the incident has at all times been saved quiet.