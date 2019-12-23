Talking turkey! Families flock to buy their Christmas bird at annual poultry auction

Speaking turkey! Households flock to purchase their Christmas chicken at annual poultry public sale of farm-reared turkeys, geese and chickens
- Punters flock to public sale home for farm-reared turkeys, geese and chickens for his or her Christmas dinner feasts
- Clients may purchase a few of the birds as oven-ready whereas others stuffed festive turkeys into their automotive boots
- The poultry sale held by C&D Public sale Marts takes place yearly at Longtown Public sale market in Carlisle
- Animal rights protesters even held a candle-lit vigil exterior event- alongside a ‘Relaxation in Peace’ message board
By Joseph Legal guidelines For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
Patrons stuffed turkeys into their automotive boots as they dashed to safe a prize farm-reared chicken in time for Christmas Day.
Greater than 400 a lot of turkeys, chickens and geese had been as we speak auctioned off at Longtown Public sale market’s annual Christmas sale in Carlisle, held by C&D Auctions.
Punters may purchase their poultry from as early as 10am, and certain sufficient they flocked in to browse the farm-reared birds on provide.
Clients attempting to keep away from the grocery store queues may even purchase a few of the birds oven-ready on the Christmas poultry sale.
They had been seen shopping the tough plucked birds earlier than bidding to take them residence in time for a Christmas Day feast. They even stuffed them into their automotive boots, whereas others put their poultry in plastic baggage to take residence.
A tiny variety of animal rights protesters held a candle-lit vigil for the lifeless birds exterior the occasion.
They even had a message board with ‘Relaxation in Peace’ written on it, together with an indication saying ‘They needed to reside’.
I need that one! Clients are pictured shopping the rough-plucked birds to purchase. They dashed to safe a prize farm-reared chicken in time for his or her dinners on Christmas Day
An public sale workers member is pictured inspecting the birds earlier than they go up on the market. The lifeless turkeys are pictured with tags on prepared for the sale
Gavel garble! The auctioneer is seen along with her gavel in hand, left, as one chicken prepares to go below the hammer and get bought to the best bidder. A member of the public sale workers is pictured proper holding a plucked turkey in the course of the sale
Greater than 400 a lot of turkeys, chickens and geese had been as we speak auctioned off at Longtown Public sale market’s annual Christmas sale in Carlisle. Patrons are pictured contained in the public sale room above
This turkey has already been stuffed- right into a automotive boot by public sale workers! One purchaser loaded up his automotive filled with turkeys in the course of the sale, with workers even having to help
Different consumers used plastic baggage for his or her farm-reared buys. Clients flocked in to browse the birds on provide in a bid to beat the grocery store queues
Clients may even purchase a few of the birds oven-ready on the Christmas sale, which takes place yearly. Punters are pictured taking a look at a bag of poultry
Prepared…regular…sale! Public sale consumers are pictured with their playing cards in hand able to bid on birds.
Patrons are pictured inspecting turkeys earlier than they’re bought at public sale
Outdoors the bustle of the annual market, it wasn’t a silent night time for these animal rights protesters who held a candle-lit vigil for the lifeless birds. They’re even pictured signing a message board with ‘Relaxation in Peace’ written on it, together with an indication saying ‘They needed to reside’
