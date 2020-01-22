Tallman’s double-double lifts Antonito over Creede in 57-23 win

Antonito owned the inside, grabbing 66.7 of all rebounds and swatting six shot makes an attempt of their 57-23 victory over Creede on Saturday.

Antonito was lead in scoring by Shandiin Tallman who put up 14 factors whereas additionally recording 13 rebounds and one help. Maya Garcia had a productive night time, recording 13 factors, one rebound and two assists.

Creede was paced in scoring by Lindsey Gammill who put up 17 factors whereas grabbing 9 rebounds. Reese Wilson helped the trouble by contributing two factors and 4 rebounds.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Antonito heading to play Centennial and Creede taking up Centennial.

