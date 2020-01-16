Tama Tonga Agrees To Fight Enzo Amore For Charity

Tama Tonga and Enzo Amore have been throwing bombs at one another for fairly some time. Now it seems to be like the 2 are lastly going to formally settle issues.

Tonga uploaded a video of himself surrounded by palm timber. He had sufficient of NZO and is now all the way down to have any sort of struggle Amore needs.

It doesn’t matter if the 2 do battle in a boxing match, a wrestling match, or a shoot struggle. Tama Tonga needs to make it occur, however he has one situation. It must be for charity.

Tama Tonga mentioned that the followers will decide which charity will get the cash and no matter promotion will make it occur will get to host the struggle. Let’s see which indie firm jumps on this opportunity first.