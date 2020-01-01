Tamanna Bhatia opens up on lack of film offers and accepting Sarileru Neekevvaru special song

High 6 males’s well being details













Actress Tamanna Bhatia (additionally spelt as Tamannaah) has slammed the stories about her not have movie provides. She has additionally clarified why she accepted the supply to star within the particular songs of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Tamanna was some of the sought actresses down south earlier than the discharge of the Baahubali movie collection. She gained a number of appreciation for her performing in blockbuster Baahubali 1 and a pair of. However surprisingly, he neither her remuneration went up, nor she bought any big-ticket provides put up its success. She needed to be glad with some merchandise songs and probabilities to work with some much less well-liked actors.

A number of speculations have been made about Tamanna Bhatia being jobless up to now. The hearsay mills as soon as once more bought a fodder after the actress accepted to make a particular look within the music Dang Dang from Sarileru Neekevvaru. However she says that she accepted Mahesh Babu’s movie for Anil Ravipudi, as he needed to work together with her once more after F2: Enjoyable and Frustration.

Tamanna Bhatia with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

“After F2: Fun and Frustration, Anil Ravipudi was keen to collaborate with me again for Sarileru Neekevvaru and I said Yes. I guess when its dance I can never say No, and especially when the request comes from someone I truly respect and admire,” Deccan Chronicle quoted Tamanna Bhatia as saying.

Tamanna added, “I hope to fuse different dance forms since it’s one of the main promotional songs of the film. Mahesh and I are coming together after a really long time. He’s extremely professional and very humble. The directors who worked with me in the past want to work with me again and that’s a humbling feeling.”

Mahesh Babu with Tamannaah in SLNTwitter

Speaking in regards to the rumours, the actress informed DC, “There are a lot of misconceptions about me, to be honest. The most bizarre piece of news I read recently was that I was out of employment! There are other stories too, of me not having a bright future in Bollywood versus Tollywood. Just to clear the air, I’m working 365 days in a year and hence I can’t shuffle between multiple industries.”

Tamanna added, “I like to put in my 100% in whatever I do. Even if you have done 20 good films, you’re only as good as your last film. I want to make my mark on my own terms. The entertainment world is a highly competitive platform and there’s some new talent springing up every second day, so the key is to find your place and polish it every single day. For me, it is only about acting and not about the industry.”