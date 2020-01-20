Tame Impala donate $300,000 to bushfire relief, announce Australia and New Zealand arena tour

Following final week’s teaser, Tame Impala have introduced they are going to be touring Australia and New Zealand this 12 months. They may also be donating $300,00zero (AUD) from the 2020 tour to bushfire reduction.

On Monday morning (January 20, AEDT), the band tweeted particulars of their upcoming nationwide area tour, which takes place this April. The Aussie rockers will kick issues off on April 16 at Spark Area in Auckland, New Zealand earlier than hitting up Brisbane Leisure Centre on April 18.

Different venues Tame Impala are set to play embrace Qudos Financial institution Area in Sydney and Adelaide Leisure Centre. The tour will conclude April 28 at Perth’s RAC Area. Houston, Texas surf rock act Khruangbin have been introduced because the supporting act.

Tame Impala additionally introduced that in response to the continuing Australian bushfires, the band will donate $300,00zero from their 2020 tour to bushfire reduction efforts. “In the past few weeks I’ve been devastated to see what’s been happening with the fires at home and we want to do our bit to help, so we’re going to be donating $300,000 to bushfire relief charities,” frontman Kevin Parker informed Triple J earlier right this moment.

The tour is in help of Tame Impala’s long-awaited fourth studio album, ‘The Slow Rush’, which is due out on Valentine’s Day. The document, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Currents’, options the singles ‘Lost in Yesterday’, ‘Borderline’ and extra.

The final time Tame Impala toured Australia and New Zealand was in 2015 in help of their final album ‘Currents’, although the band did headline final 12 months’s version of Splendour In The Grass. The band are additionally set to headline the upcoming 2020 Bonnaroo pageant within the US.

Tame Impala are nominated for Greatest Australian Band and Greatest Australian Track (for ‘Borderline’) within the brand-new Australian-exclusive classes of the NME Awards 2020. Discover the total listing of NME Awards 2020 Aussie nominees right here.