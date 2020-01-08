Tame Impala – “Lost In Yesterday”

We now have nearly reached the top of the extraordinarily lengthy highway to Tame Impala LP4. It's been effectively over 4 years since Kevin Parker and mates dropped Currents on the world and almost 10 months since “Patience” started the rollout the aptly titled The Gradual Rush . That one received't really be on the album upon its Valentine's Day launch, however “Borderline,” “It Might Be Time,” and “Posthumous Forgiveness” might be.

So will “Lost In Yesterday,” which has now turn out to be The Gradual Rush 's fourth official advance observe. It's humorous, Parker as soon as mentioned he prefers fast rollouts with solely two singles revealed forward of time, however each Currents and this new one have been beset by delays that resulted in additional songs popping out early. Subsequent time perhaps end the album earlier than you kick off the promo marketing campaign, Kev!

Anyway, sure, “Lost In Yesterday” is right here! To those ears it's top-of-the-line Gradual Rush singles to this point, powered by the identical kind of groovy bassline that made “The Less I Know The Better” such a jam. Pay attention under.

The Gradual Rush is out 2 / 14 on Modular.