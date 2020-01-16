Tame Impala, Missy Elliott and Vampire Weekend lead Governors Ball 2020 line-up

The complete line-up for the 2020 version of New York’s Governors Ball has been revealed.

Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume and Vampire Weekend will prime the invoice on the Randall’s Island occasion, held this 12 months on June 5-7.

Different notable acts embrace Foals, Danny Brown, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Solange, Lady Discuss, Maren Moris, Bleachers, Portugal the Man, and Banks.

Additionally on the invoice are: Khruangbin, H.E.R., Of Monsters, and Males, Steve Lacy, Alessia Cara, Swae Lee, Pinegrove, Princess Nokia, Black Midi, slowthai, Fontaines D.C., Snail Mail, Summer season Walker, RÜFÜS DU SOL, EarthGang, PUP, YBN Cordae, Charly Bliss, Nancy Whang (of LCD Soundsystem), Frankie Cosmos, Sasha Sloan, Tones and I, MUNA, Jay Som, Nasty Cherry, amongst others.

Three-day common admission and VIP tickets can be obtainable by way of GovBall.com from tomorrow (January 17) at 12pm ET (7am GMT).

Tame Impala have extra plaques on the best way. CREDIT: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The information comes the week after Tame Impala shared a contemporary observe from their upcoming fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’, titled ‘Lost In Yesterday’.

The track is a follow-up to beforehand launched singles ‘It May Be Time‘, ‘Borderline‘ and ‘Posthumous Forgiveness‘.