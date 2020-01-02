Tamil Nadu Local Body Election: All FAQs On Panchayat Election Answered

Native Physique Election Tamil Nadu 2019: This yr, four colors of poll papers had been used.

New Delhi:

Votes are being counted for Tamil Nadu native physique election. The elections passed off in two phases on December 27 and 30. Tight safety has been deployed on the 315 counting centres throughout the state. The elections for the agricultural native our bodies passed off in 27 districts and 9 newly-carved ones had been unnoticed in step with the Supreme Courtroom’s order. This yr, 4 completely different colors of poll papers had been used as an alternative of the digital voting machines (EVM). Earlier than counting the votes the poll papers had been being segregated based mostly on their colors.The TN native physique election outcomes are anticipated by January four.

Know FAQs associated to Tamil Nadu Native Physique Election:

When did Tamil Nadu Panchayat Election passed off?

The native physique elections in Tamil Nadu passed off in two phases – on December 27 and 30.

That are the primary contesting events within the native physique polls in Tamil Nadu?

The primary events are alliance of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK.

The AIADMK alliance embrace: AIADMK, BJP, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam or DMDK, Pattali Makkal Katchi or PMK, Thyaga Marumalarchi Kazhagam or TMK.

The DMK alliance embrace: DMK, Congress, CPM, CPI, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi or VCK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi or KMDK.

What’s going to Tamil Nadu Panchayat Election resolve?

The native physique election in Tamil Nadu will elect 655 district ward panchayat members, 6,471 panchayat union ward members, 12,524 village panchayat presidents, and 99,324 village panchayat ward members.

What number of share of individuals voted for the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Election?

In keeping with Tamil Nadu State Election Fee (TNSEC), the primary section noticed polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second section noticed 77.73 per cent.

How many individuals contested for Tamil Nadu Native Physique Election?

Over 2.31 lakh contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts embrace: Gram Panchayat Ward member, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward member and District Panchayat Union Ward member posts.